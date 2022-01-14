Canadian international Corbeanu, 19, headed back to Molineux earlier this month, having told Moore about his desire to return to the Midlands - with Wolves also keen to exercise a recall option inserted into his deal.

Corbeanu made 18 appearances for the Owls, scoring two goals.

Moore says that Wednesday were keen to keep hold of Corbeanu, but says he remains philosophical regarding Wolves's decision to recall him, which was within their rights.

Darren Moore. Picture: Getty Images.

Moore, whose side return to action at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, said: "We at Sheffield Wednesday were so desperate and happy to keep Theo on board and we are really pleased we have aided his development and his continuation at Sheffield Wednesday.

"The the only thing that changes is that he is never our player, they (Wolves) can do as see fit. I never guarantee a player will start. As a manager, I do not endorse it.

"I am delighted for Wolves in allowing us a good player in Theo. We are really pleased in the work done with him going forward and for the next adventure.

"The time we played Theo was spot on. When he first came here, not many knew that he had a terrible bout of illness and his body was run down and we had to build him back up. He was physically drained and we had to persevere with him and get him to a level where he was exceptional.

"We have definitely aided his development, but he was never our player to dictate where he should go in the second half of the season.

"There was a break clause in the contract. Yes, we are disappointed and requested to keep him without a doubt. I can say that to all supporters. But Wolves called to take him back - however late in the day it was - and we thank them and move forward."

Offering no updates in terms of inward transfer activity, Moore continued: "There is nothing imminent at the moment.