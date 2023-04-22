SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore is keeping his fingers crossed that Josh Windass could put himself in contention for the Owls' penultimate League One fixture of the season at Shrewsbury Town - after seeing another key player make his return in Saturday's win over Exeter City.

Out since November with a knee injury, Michael Ihiekwe made his comeback from the bench in the 2-1 victory over the Grecians, which maintained the Owls’ hopes of finishing in the top two.

Windass has been out since picking up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Bolton on March 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15-goal forward has missed the club's last nine matches.

Darren Moore.

Moore said: "We saw Iky come on today and I was really pleased for him. We have given him the time today and he says he's loved it, so hopefully he will get no reaction.

"The other one who is now back on the grass which is pleasing to see is Josh Windass. We will see how he goes with his training this week."

Wednesday came from behind to triumph on a tense afternoon with Lee Gregory cancelling out Josh Key's opener early in the second half and Callum Paterson firing the winner with 16 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an afternoon when leaders Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town won comfortably, against Cambridge United and Peterborough United, with Wednesday hoping Barnsley can do them a favour by taking points off Ipswich on Tuesday.

On his side's top-two hopes, Moore added: "Not while ever it's mathematically there, you can't (rule it out).

"It's all about focusing on what Sheffield Wednesday are doing. We have got 90 points over the course of a season and that's remarkable really.

"Last season, we got 85 and we still have a couple of games to add to that points tally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On what he said to his players after a tough first-half, he continued: "You raise your voice, but it's all in the context of the game. There's no point shouting at them as they have got to see the plan and vision within the game in the second half and the players have to remain calm and composed.

"It was all about getting the win and I thought we showed that better in the second half. It's not about ranting and raving and getting too anxious about the situation. It's about trying to stay calm and believing.

"They are an experienced group who knows what it takes.