Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore provides contracts update with talks opened

Moore's primary focus remains on two and hopefully three League One play-off games with the Owls' semi-final first-leg taking place at Sunderland on Friday night.

But he is also conscious of the club's contractual situation regarding a number of players, even if it is not his major concern.

Callum Paterson, Massimo Luongo, Saido Berahino, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson and Joe Wildsmith all see their current deals end in June.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Moore said: “Things are ongoing with the contracts. We’ve opened talks with one or two of the lads, but it’s ongoing.

“It doesn’t take one day or a couple of weeks, it’s an ongoing process that will probably go on beyond the end of the season and into the earlier summer weeks.

“From our perspective we’re just focusing on the games, all that stuff is being taken care of. We’re coming together and we’re focusing on the game.”

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and focus on the ‘what ifs’, this and that. We’ve got games to focus on.