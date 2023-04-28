SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore has confirmed that Josh Windass is potentially in the fray for Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town - in the club's penultimate League One fixture of the campaign and final away game of the regular season.

Windass, named in the League One Team of the Season last Sunday, has returned to training after being out since picking up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on March 17.

That was the precursor to Wednesday's downturn in form, with the Owls suffering back-to-back losses - including a wretched one at Forest Green - amid a six-match winless streak which has changed the narrative of the club's season.

The 15-goal forward has missed the club's last nine matches.

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

On the downside, Moore has confirmed that Akin Famewo (muscle) and Mallik Wilks (calf) will be sidelined for the rest of the season, while key midfielder George Byers is also unlikely to feature, even if the club progress to the play-off final.

Moore said: "It's nice to see Josh back in training. We knew Akin Famewo sustained a muscle injury and he'll be out now. Mallik had a successful operation, but he's out for the remainder of the season.

"We expect him (Byers) back in training the next couple of weeks. We still don't envisage him for this part of this season really."

Specifically on the condition of Windass after his return to training, he added: "We are waiting on Josh and it is down to how he feels. It's great to see him back on the pitch.

"The best thing for me is him getting multi-directional movement and putting the load in him. The big thing is not seeing a reaction and we haven't seen any as yet.

"He's trained and we will wait and see again. If there's no reaction and he feels good, we can look at it. Hopefully, he can be part of it, but we'll wait and see."

Meanwhile, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri has issued a rallying call to the club's supporters - ahead of a likely play-off campaign with a top-two finish now looking very unlikely for the club.

Speaking on the club's website, Chansiri said: “There are two games to go and while ever we have a mathematical chance of the top two, everyone must give everything for the team.

"The odds are not in our favour but while we still have a fighting chance, our fans have a huge part to play. Please give everything you have at Shrewsbury on Saturday and, if it goes to the last day, the same against Derby.

"If we go to the play-offs, the same again.

“You have shown great spirit to sell out the Derby game completely. I am told we could have sold many, many more tickets.

"That is the kind of spirit that makes me proud. The players can only give everything they have in these last games and the fans can only do the same.

