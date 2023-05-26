SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore is remaining coy regarding rumours that key midfielder George Byers could potentially be in the mix for a shock return to contention for Monday's League One play-off final against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Wembley.

Byers has been sidelined since picking up a muscle injury in the win at Portsmouth on March 11.

Speaking late last month, Moore said that he did not envisage the former Swansea player being available for any involvement in the club's play-off campaign.

On Byers, Moore commented: "He's doing really, really well. I suppose the supporters will have to see if he is involved Monday or not.…

George Byers.

"I wouldn't want to say anything too much now."

Meanwhile, Moore reports no fresh injury issues following the second-leg semi-final win over Peterborough with Dominic Iorfa and Marvin Johnson, who came off with slight knocks, both available.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is also fine after taking a bang to his knee in the game with Posh.

On Iorfa and Johnson, Moore commented: “They’re both fine and ready.

"With the game being on the Monday, it’s given them enough time to get them back into training and for the medical department to get them back in. So it’s great to have them back.

“It’s been great to have the extra time, it’s given players time to recover after getting little knocks and bruises, and mentally now I would think that any bumps and bruises have been forgotten.

"Especially with the anticipation of wanting to play on Monday and getting out and expressing their talents in that arena."

And on Dele-Bashiru, he added: "He's back in now and has been training and in full stride. He's had no reactions, which has been good."

Lee Gregory has also completed a full weeks' training with Moore expressing thanks to the supporter who came to the assistance of the club after they issued an appeal when the striker's protective face mask was lost amid the celebrations after the semi-final win.

The Owls said they would have been unable to replace the striker's custom-built mask before the final at Wembley if it wasn't found.

Moore continued: "Thank you for the supporter for bringing it back and finding it for us. It was very kind.

"It just meant that Lee could train all week, which he has done. Whereas without it, we'd have had to have another one made and he might have missed a few days training.

