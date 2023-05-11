SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore has confirmed that Lee Gregory is available for Friday night's League One play-off semi-final first leg at Peterborough United - having been wearing a protective mask in training after recovering from a facial injury sustained last week.

Gregory missed Sunday's home game with Derby County, the Owls' final match of the regular season, but returned to training on Tuesday.

Moore said: "He's available and good to go. It looks very impressive and it makes him look better, he's not as scary looking! He looks alright.

"He's a 'man's man' and a tough individual. The genius of the medical team is that they can design these masks which are tailor-made for the individual.

"It's a unique piece of artwork and protection without obscuring (affecting) the player. It's fantastic and means he can carry on as normal."

Reece James - an unused substitute on Sunday after recovering from injury - and Jack Hunt, who made his return from the bench, are back in contention, while Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran, who missed that Rams game as a precautionary measure, also in the mix for Friday’s first leg.

It means that Moore will pick from strength and have a dilemma or two ahead of finalising his line-up for the first instalment against Posh.

Moore added: "With Reece, along with Jack Hunt, it's great to have them back and get more (training) volume in and they are in a position when they can (potentially start).On Ihiekwe and Adeniran, he continued: "They are both fine with both is more as a precaution in training leading up to the last game of the season. We just didn't want to take the risk.

"With the knocks they had, they have trained and recovered and feel good.

"It is (nice) and it's great to see them all back in the training ground and with the squad, which is really good. I am really pleased to have them back at this stage and they are all chomping at the back to come back.