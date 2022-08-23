Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of things get said about the early stages of the League Cup, and not many of them are positive. But Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is talking up tonight’s second-round tie at home to winless League Two side Rochdale as a big deal.

Domestic cup competitions tend to get very little respect these days until Wembley draws into view and until the really big boys join in for the next round – ridiculously not until November – this one is sadly no different.

Rochdale are the only team in the Football League without a win this season and as a result they do not have a manager either, sacking Robbie Stockdale last week. But they have knocked one League One team out of the competition already in Burton Albion and Moore says there will be no complacency from his side.

BRING IT ON: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

“I want to win,” insisted the former Burton centre-back. “We will go strong again.

“It is a really important game for us.

“It is the second round of the competition and we take nothing for granted.

“Rochdale are under a new management team and we will look at their game from the weekend.

“We will look at the individuals they have got there and we will then make our decisions from there.

“We will go into the game with every detail covered. We are at home in front of our fans and we want to perform.”

Jim McNulty has taken caretaker control at Spotland while the search for Stockdale’s permanent replacement continues.

Despite Moore’s words, squad rotation is expected, albeit forward Mallik Wilks will be unable to make his debut tonight having already played in the competition for Hull City.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WLWWWD; Rochdale LLLWLL

Referee: B Toner (Blackburn)