The Rothwell-born player, 31, has agreed fresh terms following the end of his contract.
It continues a busy week at Hillsborough where Wednesday have announced the signings of experienced keeper David Stockdale and central defender Ben Heneghan, with the club also in the market for several other players including Hull City's Mallik Wilks and former Rotherham United captain Will Vaulks.
In his second spell with the Owls, Hunt, who started his career at Huddersfield Town, made 46 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday last season following his return to S6.
A buccaneering presence down the right hand side, Hunt bagged his first goals for Wednesday during the club's strong finish last term in victories over Cheltenham and Wimbledon at Hillsborough.
Manager Moore said: “Last season, the left side in Marvin has been scoring and now Jack has scored. I am really pleased as we get them in advanced positions and ask questions of them to be in those positions as they give us a wonderful 'out.'”