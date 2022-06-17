The Rothwell-born player, 31, has agreed fresh terms following the end of his contract.

It continues a busy week at Hillsborough where Wednesday have announced the signings of experienced keeper David Stockdale and central defender Ben Heneghan, with the club also in the market for several other players including Hull City's Mallik Wilks and former Rotherham United captain Will Vaulks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his second spell with the Owls, Hunt, who started his career at Huddersfield Town, made 46 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday last season following his return to S6.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt. Picture: Steve Ellis

A buccaneering presence down the right hand side, Hunt bagged his first goals for Wednesday during the club's strong finish last term in victories over Cheltenham and Wimbledon at Hillsborough.