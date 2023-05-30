DARREN MOORE is ready to put his recruitment plans into 'overdrive' following Sheffield Wednesday's return to the Championship.

The Owls will briefly bask in the glow of their momentous return to the second tier, but Moore – conscious of the relatively short turnaround between now and the start of pre-season – will quickly turn his attention towards the 2023-24 campaign.

Wednesday's list of players whose deals expire at the end of June runs into double figures, although the likes of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer are both set to stay on due to contract extensions.

It is thought that some other off-contract players including Josh Windass and George Byers have similar clauses.

ON THE UP: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri celebrates with his players and the League One play-off final trophy after seeing his team defeat Barnsley at Wembley Stadium to secure promotion back to the Championship Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Moore is also conscious of the need to bolster his squad with recruitment planning some way down the line and he will be holding discussions with chairman Dejphon Chansiri later this week regarding contractual issues and transfers.

The Owls chief said: "For me, it's (initially) draw breath and conclude the season we've had. But also at the same time, by winning in the play-offs, within weeks you are planning and preparing.

"We will enjoy the occasion and then it's about me and the chairman getting together. Our recruitment (plans) are done for both divisions. We've been prepared. Now we are back in the Championship, it's putting those plans into overdrive and starting to get ready.

"I'll get with the chairman and discuss those (contracts) and start moving things forward.

MAGIC MOMENT: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore celebrates with the trophy after his team's victory against Barnsley sealed promotion to the Championship at Wembley Stadium on Monday, Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

"We'll knock heads together in terms of looking at the season coming up and try and make the right decisions for this football club moving forward. We need to get a lot of things right.

"I am delighted for the chairman and he's the one who my heart and mind goes to. He's stayed strong as an individual and could have easily been swayed different ways. It was his inner belief."

Promotion sees Wednesday lock horns again with the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City, Sunderland and Middlesbrough and while it promises to be a strong division, Moore takes inspiration from the progress of clubs who have progressed from League One in relatively recent times, including Luton Town – now in the Premier League.

He added: "There is potential. We are back up in a league which is really exciting. Credit to Rob (Edwards) and his Luton team for kicking on to the Premier League – it gives everybody hope in what can be achieved.

"I am really pleased this club is back in the Championship and there's some really exciting games to look forward. It looks like a strong Championship with the teams coming down and teams coming up."

Promotion represents a personal vindication for Moore, who was the subject of intense criticism from many supporters as recently as a fortnight ago following the Owls' heavy semi-final first leg defeat at Peterborough United.

He said: "Personally, it's been about staying focused and having a great belief in what I am trying to do for the club and energise my staff, players and supporters. We cannot do it alone.

"I want everyone to know that everything I do is for the goodness of the club. They get everything from me in terms of trying to move it forward and helping supporters and bringing the good times back.