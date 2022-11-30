SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore has hailed the Owls' plum FA Cup draw with one of the Premier League's undoubted success stories of 2022-23 in Eddie Howe's Newcastle United as a fantastic one for the club.

Wednesday have been handed a home draw at Hillsborough against top-flight opposition in the FA Cup for the first time in almost three years - when they narrowly lost out to Manchester City in the competition in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Owls' recent history against Newcastle is pretty impressive - with the South Yorkshire club winning the last three competitive meetings between both sides in all competitions, including a memorable League Cup success in 2015-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday famously knocked the Tynesiders out of the cup en route to the final all the way back in 1965-66, while Hillsborough also holds its own happy cup memories for the Magpies, who progressed to the final there in 1974 after a Malcolm-Macdonald inspired 2-0 semi-final win over Burnley.

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore, whose side pushed another top-flight side Southampton all the way before bowing out of the Carabao Cup on penalties recently, said: “I think it’s a great draw but the thing for me is that I am so pleased for the fans.

“To get a Premier League team down at Hillsborough where the supporters can see their team compete against real good top flight opposition, it will be great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me when I saw the draw, I was just pleased for the fans and when the tie comes round we will give our full focus to it but initially now, I’m just pleased for everyone connected to the club because it’s a fantastic cup draw.

“With everything that has gone on at Newcastle, the work Eddie is doing has been really, really good and for us to pit our wits against them is going to be good for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve played against Premier League opposition earlier in the Carabao Cup and we had a real good game and acquitted ourselves very well.