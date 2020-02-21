Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk hails Owls supporters and dismisses talk of 'toxic' atmosphere

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk admits he is desperate to reward the Owls fanbase for their steadfastness and stoicism in difficult times with a positive result at former club Birmingham City tomorrow.

Wednesday head to the Midlands on the back of a demoralising run of just one win in ten league matches since Christmas.

Despite the wretched run, it has not stopped the visitors from selling out their allocation at St Andrew's tomorrow.

Disquiet was in evidence following Wednesday's poor 3-0 home loss against Reading last weekend, but - in the main - Monk believes that the majority of fans are sticking with the team and says it is a far cry from what he has witnessed at previous clubs.

On what a win would do to lift sagging spirits among supporters, Monk said: "We've owed them that for a while...

"I got asked after the last game and they (the media) said it was toxic. It was nowhere near it.

"I thought it was the first time I can remember a period like this. You see it at other clubs when they are going through this type of situation that it can be really toxic, but I thought they (supporters) were brilliant.

"They turn up in their numbers and with full allocations and they still do it, it shows just how much they care for their club.

"We need to get a win. It starts this weekend but we need to give them a performance and something to be proud of."