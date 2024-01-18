Sheffield Wednesday boss on Marvin Johnson, Devis Vasquez, Pierce Charles and an injury blow

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl says that the club are continuing to ‘work hard in both directions’ as he continues to try and realign his squad in the second half in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

On the incoming front, the club have brought in keeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo and are in the market for several other players, including Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris and Arsenal forward Mika Biereth, who are both loan targets.

Several players have been linked with moves away, including Marvin Johnson, a target for Championship rivals Ipswich.

The promotion-chasing East Anglians have reportedly seen a £1m bid rejected for the left winger, 33. Separate reports in Suffolk say this is not the case.

Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Rohl said: "I know all the topics are very interesting and for everybody outside and I can understand. But I cannot speak about any news and transfer rumours. If we have something, we come out with our message.

"But I can say we work hard in both directions at the moment. At the moment, there is no new information.

“At the moment, it makes no sense to speak about all the things that could be or could be not.”

One concrete development has seen AC Milan keeper Devis Vasquez return to his parent club after being out of favour since mid-autumn.

Wednesday have brought in another keeping option in James Beadle, while Rohl says that young custodian Pierce Charles could well head out in loan to boost his prospects of game time towards the end of the window.

On Vasquez, Rohl said: "I was always honest with him. I don’t think it was always easy for him since I arrived. He was with the (Colombia) national team and then he came back and was ill and then I worked with my team for 10 days together.

"Since we signed the new goalkeeper, we had a four goalkeeper group in the training. Immediately, it was a different challenge and then you see everybody and they are working hard.

"It was not a personal thing with me and Devis. He was always professional and I had no problem with this and in the last weeks, he trained hard and well.”

On the situation with Charles, the German added: “I think at this moment and situation, we are really looking at what is best and the next step for him.

"Maybe there is an option for him to get minutes in professional football to get a level to continue his improvement. This is what we have to check in the next few weeks."

Meanwhile, Rohl has confirmed that Callum Paterson will be sidelined for a spell with a knee issue - following on from his recent unavailability due to concussion protocol.

Rohl, whose side host Coventry on Saturday, commented: “With Callum, it is difficult at the moment. He will not be available.