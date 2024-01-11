SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl says that the club are 'close' to confirming other signings after the additions of Ike Ugbo and James Beadle this week.

Striker Ugbo, 25, who spent a loan spell earlier in his career in Yorkshire at Barnsley, has joined on loan from French outfit Troyes, after a temporary stint at Championship rivals Cardiff City was cut short.

It follows the loan addition of Brighton keeper Beadle, with the Owls having other targets including Brentford's attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris and West Ham schemer Conor Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl, whose side visit former club Southampton in the Championship on Saturday, said: “It is always difficult to say a number, You never know this, for sure.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: PA.

"I have in my mind which positions (players) we need maybe one more. It could be we have the next (player) signed today or tomorrow…We are very close and then we will see what we can do more.

"It’s been a good week for the club with some good thoughts and meetings with some players. But we are still working and sometimes in the market, it changes very quickly and then you think ‘okay, you have an agreement, but then you want to loan something and the other club has an injured player, for example.’

"Then, you have to stop because the other club says ‘no it is not possible.’ It’s about timing and I am happy because we are very close with Kevin (Beadell), the head of recruitment and the chairman - together to make the decisions.

"This is fantastic and what we need as a club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beadle has joined Wednesday following a previous successful loan stint at Oxford United, while Ugbo featured in the first half of the season at Cardiff.

Ugbo, was started his career at Chelsea, has scored four goals in 20 matches for the Bluebirds this term and netted the opener in their 2-1 win over the Owls in the Principality in August.

On Ugbo, 25, Rohl said: "He has good ability, one against one and he has pace in front and can press and what was also important was his performance against the ball and we see a lot of good things.

"Now it’s about getting him in the right shape - physically and maybe a difference with the type of football. But then I see all the tactical things we need. “Sometimes, you need to bed them in and improve (them) to make them available as soon as possible. Now we have trained for three months together as a group and you see the improvements and it’s normal that you need a bit of time to adapt into a new style of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will help him, have meetings and give him the time and I am convinced he will help us a lot in the second ‘leg’ of the league.

"I can see we can improve and I will bring him into a lot of situations where he can finish because he is a good finisher and he can score, one against one."

And on Beadle and the possibility of loan keeper Devis Vasquez returning to parent club AC Milan, with the Colombian having lost his first-team place to Cameron Dawson, Rohl added: "I like him (Beadle) a lot. He makes very good saves and he is good on the ground and can play football with some quick solutions and he has all the things we want and demand from a goalkeeper.

"The important thing always is about performance. Cameron did well in the last eight games as well and now we are looking forward to how I decide for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told all the goalkeepers that I want a high-performance culture in the team and it also means I want a little bit of a battle between good keepers as well.

"The atmosphere has been fantastic and I saw a group with a lot of high energy and quality and that’s what we want.

"Of course, he (Beadle) wants to play, improve and show up, which is normal.

"But it’s about performances in training and games to make decisions and this is what I have to do as a manager. It’s about winning games and improving players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically on Vasquez's future, the German continued: “At the moment, he is still part of our training group. Let’s see what happens in the next days.