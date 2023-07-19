SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chief Xisco Munoz has confirmed that the club are interested in bringing back Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for a second spell at Hillsborough.

The Owls, who drew 0-0 with Real Murcia in their first of two matches during their week-long stay at a training camp in Spain on Tuesday, are on the look-out for another senior goalkeeping option following the departure of David Stockdale earlier this summer.

As it stands, the club's only established option between the posts is Cameron Dawson.

Ex-Leeds United custodian Peacock-Farrell featured 16 times for the Clarets last term, with the Northern Ireland keeper, who turns 27 in the autumn, playing on seven occasions in the Championship.

Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has been linked with a return to Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

He was second choice behind established number one Arijanet Muric, who impressed as the Lancashire outfit eased to the second-tier title.

Following promotion, his prospects of regular game-time are likely to recede with the Clarets set to bring in Manchester City's James Trafford as another option.

Peacock-Farrell, who moved to Burnley from Leeds for £2.5m in August 2019, caught the eye during a sound loan spell at S6 in 2021-22 when he made 47 appearances.

On whether the club are interested in a reunion with Peacock-Farrell, Munoz said: “Maybe yes, maybe no. He is one of the goalkeepers that we have on our list. I think he could be important for us.