All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz confirms Owls' interest in Burnley keeper Peacock-Farrell - formerly of Leeds United

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chief Xisco Munoz has confirmed that the club are interested in bringing back Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for a second spell at Hillsborough.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST

The Owls, who drew 0-0 with Real Murcia in their first of two matches during their week-long stay at a training camp in Spain on Tuesday, are on the look-out for another senior goalkeeping option following the departure of David Stockdale earlier this summer.

As it stands, the club's only established option between the posts is Cameron Dawson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-Leeds United custodian Peacock-Farrell featured 16 times for the Clarets last term, with the Northern Ireland keeper, who turns 27 in the autumn, playing on seven occasions in the Championship.

Most Popular
Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has been linked with a return to Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve EllisBurnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has been linked with a return to Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis
Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has been linked with a return to Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

He was second choice behind established number one Arijanet Muric, who impressed as the Lancashire outfit eased to the second-tier title.

Following promotion, his prospects of regular game-time are likely to recede with the Clarets set to bring in Manchester City's James Trafford as another option.

Peacock-Farrell, who moved to Burnley from Leeds for £2.5m in August 2019, caught the eye during a sound loan spell at S6 in 2021-22 when he made 47 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On whether the club are interested in a reunion with Peacock-Farrell, Munoz said: “Maybe yes, maybe no. He is one of the goalkeepers that we have on our list. I think he could be important for us.

“I think he’s one of the important options for us but we always have three or four options for each position."Wednesday are sweating over the fitness of Marvin Johnson, who came off in the first half of the friendly with Murcia.

Related topics:Bailey Peacock-FarrellLeeds UnitedBurnleyHillsboroughSpain