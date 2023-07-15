FOR new managers like Xisco Munoz, pre-season trips away assume extra significance.

After the brief fanfare which followed his appointment at Sheffield Wednesday, the Mallorcan has been busy on the club's training ground at Middlewood Road in regards to getting his tactical and technical approach across to the players who he has inherited.

More fine-tuning will arrive at the club's base for the next week at the internationally-renowned Pinatarense Sports Centre in the Spanish city of Murcia - where Rotherham United and Bradford City have been put through their paces in the past week.

Wednesday jet out to Iberia today.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz, pictured with the Owls players at their introductory meeting last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As far as former Watford boss Munoz is concerned, the week in Iberia is about more more than time spent purely on the training ground with the Owls also fitting in friendlies with Primera Federación – Group 2 side Real Murcia and Segunda División outfit CD Eldense.

It will also be about something arguably just as important, if not more so.

Namely utilising the time wisely to establish human relationships with his players and learning about what makes them tick as people, with his squad being together 24-7 for the next seven days before returning to England.

It is something that the former Watford manager has certainly been looking forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Everything was organised already and it's perfect. We arrive, we have games, we have everything.

"If we are working together every day, if we travel together we are (like) one person and we need to have very good relationships.

"This is your job, but you are a person.

"In the training camp, we will have time to stay together and I need to know (if) someone has two kids, important things.

"Sometimes we lose this part and you forget they are 25, 26, 28 and they make mistakes but they are hungry.

"We need to be like this, but also try to give love."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday will play Primera Federación – Group 2 side Real Murcia at the sports complex's Pinatar Arena on Tuesday, July 18 (7pm).

Munoz's side will also take on Segunda División RFEF outfit CD Eldense on Friday, July 21 (11am).

Wednesday have confirmed the appointments of three new members of their coaching staff - with the trio previously working with Munoz at Watford.