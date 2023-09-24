SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz pleaded for unity at the struggling Championship club after fans turned on him during a 3-0 defeat at Swansea.

The winless Owls were brushed aside by their fellow strugglers in south Wales to the disgust of a large travelling contingent who called for Spaniard Munoz to go.

Wednesday offered little all afternoon, with a first-half Jamal Lowe penalty and later strikes by Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino proving their undoing.

Munoz said: “The performance was very strange. In the second half we had chances to score, but we are in difficulty now.

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz is coming under ioncreased pressure as his bottom-of-the-table team seeks an elusive first league win. Picture: Steve Ellis

“Everything is negative but it’s important we stay together, I need people to help me in this situation.

“I know how hard the players are working every day. We can put the focus on me, but I will continue until my last day.

“I am not stupid, I knew the situation when I signed here. I understand the unhappiness.”

There were early chances for Swans striker Lowe and his Wednesday counterpart Lee Gregory, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 28th minute.

When Ginnelly got around Pol Valentin on the edge of the 18-yard box, the Owls right-back panicked and tugged him back by his shirt.

Referee Backhouse’s decision to award a penalty was greeted with few complaints from Wednesday players and Lowe made no mistake from 12 yards.

The Swans thought they had doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time through Liam Cullen, but the midfielder’s strike was ruled offside.

But Wednesday could have had few complaints had the damage been worse at the halfway mark, having faded badly after a promising first 10 minutes.

The Owls managed some possession and territory for the first time in the game up to the hour mark.

Defender Bambo Diaby came closest to equalising when he rattled the underside of the crossbar from four yards out after a Wednesday corner had been flicked to the far post.

But with the visiting fans’ anger towards Munoz intensifying, Swansea sealed victory with two goals inside four minutes.

Lowe created both. First his pinpoint pass allowed substitute Yates to side-foot home in the 64th minute.

Then a clever through-ball three minutes later sent Patino racing clear and the Swans midfielder chipped over advancing Wednesday goalkeeper Devis Vasquez into an empty net.

Swans boss Michael Duff went into the game with his side having failed to win any of their opening seven matches and only one point better off than their opponents.

Victory went some way to lifting the gloom, though restless Swans fans may still take some convincing Duff is the long-term solution.

The former Barnsley boss admitted during the week that he had been feeling the heat, even admitting his mother-in-law had criticised him over recent poor results.

After the final whistle, Duff said: “She was at the game! I’m a lucky man. I’ve a supportive family and a loyal dog. When we win, he wags his tail when I come home.”

But Duff added: “It’s not about me. I carry the can, but I won’t be coming in on Monday high-fiving anyone.”

Swansea City: Rushworth, Key, Cabango, Wood-Gordon (Darling 10), Pedersen, Patino (Fulton 74),Grimes, Cullen, Paterson, Ginnelly (Yates 41), Lowe (Tymon 74). Unused substitutes: Humphreys, Fisher, Kukharevych, Tjoe-A-On, Ashby.

Sheffield Wednesday: Vasquez, Bernard, B Diaby, Famewo, Valentin (Fletcher 70), Hendrick (Byers 77), Bannan, Delgado (Paterson 55), Buckley (Windass 55), Gregory (Smith 70), Musaba. Unused substitutes: Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Bakinson.