SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz says the club are close to making a transfer breakthrough as the Owls continue to be linked with a move with goalkeeper Axel Werner.

The Argentine stopper, 27, is without a club after his deal with Spanish outfit Elche recently expired. Atletico Madrid are among his former clubs.

Munoz said: "Right now my table is very (busy). Now is the moment to have good choices.

"I don't want to say anything because I could give information! But for sure we try to get a better choice because we know what is important for us.

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz, picturing meeting his players following his appointment earlier this month.

"We are thinking we are close (to signings). I know the market is not easy. I know also we have very good players and we need work with either the same level or higher.

"It's not easy but we're thinking we'll start moving soon."

Italian outfit Udinese have targeted a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara.

The French under-20 international showed flashes of promise during the 2022-23 campaign with Town, but found opportunities hard to come by under Neil Warnock.

Reports in Camara's homeland have stated that Udinese have made a €2million bid, including add-ons, for the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Belgian side Anderlecht.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Duane Holmes has completed his move to Preston North End - signing a two-year deal.

The Lancastrians were keen on Holmes back in the January window, but a move never transpired.

Former Town left-back Harry Toffolo has been charged with 375 breaches of betting rules from January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017.

The alleged misconduct took place before his move to West Yorkshire.

Toffolo, who moved to Nottingham Forest last summer, has until next Wednesday (July 19) to respond to the charges.