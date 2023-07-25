SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz says he has signed two adaptable players in Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher - but admits the club need more new arrivals and 'changes'.

Chilean international right-back Delgado has signed from Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira, with the terms of the deal undisclosed.

The 30-year-old has 13 caps for his native country, and worked under Munoz at Spanish side Gimnastic de Tarragona.

Fletcher, 28, is no stranger to Munoz.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz.

The former Middlesbrough and Barnsley striker has joined on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Watford to becomes the club's third arrival of the summer.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Hornets by Munoz following their promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

He said: "Juan is one of the players who can play in three positions - full-back, winger and number 10 and eight. For me, he is aggressive and will give consistency in the team. I am very happy with him and he's a very good choice.

"For me, Fletcher is a complete player. He is a target man and has the philosophy to move into space. He was with me at Watford and knows exactly what I want from strikers.

"We have the time for Fletcher, he is a important player who has come in."

Wednesday's disappointing pre-season continued on Tuesday with a 1-0 loss at Doncaster Rovers when they failed to muster an effort on target, heightening the need for more new signings.

Munoz, who is refusing to panic and remains pragmatic regarding the search for more arrivals, added: "We know exactly how we need to build a team in the next weeks.

"We need some changes and it's important we have some changes. We are working every day to try and do things.

"But I am happy because Juan arrived and Fletcher.

"We know right know we are in this position and some players need to improve.

"But I am very happy because everyone is working very hard at the club to try and change part of the situation. But I spoke in my presentation (unveiling) that it is not easy. It takes time.

"We have a lot of players, but we need to find the players what we want for our style and the process is slow. But it's a normal process. Step by step, we are building the team and people understand the situation.

"We need to know exactly what we can do. It doesn't matter what I want. We need to know the demands of the competition.

"When we play against Southampton in ten days, it's a demanding situation. I know what I want, sometimes it's not easy in terms of what you want, it's want you can do. This is the most important. This is my work and responsibility.