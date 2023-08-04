SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz insists he knows nothing about reported interest from Derby County in striker Michael Smith - and says that his sole focus is on adding to his squad numbers and not reducing them.

Smith has emerged as a transfer target for Derby, managed by Paul Warne - who knows the Owls frontman well from their time together at Rotherham United - with the 31-year-old playing an integral role during Warne's time at the Millers.

Smith - who scored 21 goals in his maiden season at Hillsborough - was an unused substitute in the Owls' opening night reverse to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Smith, who netted in the Owls' last friendly game against Luton last weekend, said: "I know nothing about this.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz (right) shakes hands with Southampton manager Russell Martin ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday August 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

"Right now, I speak about the players in and not out!. When you start thinking about out, you give me problems. Give me names that are coming in."

Meanwhile, Munoz says the club are close to sealing a deal for Colombian keeper Devis Vasquez, who was at Hillsborough on Friday.

Munoz, who has brought in three players already this week in Di'Shon Bernard, Anthony Musaba and Bambo Diaby, added: "We're very close to him (Vasquez). He's from Milan and is a very good 'keeper. We need to have a squad that's strong."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A late winner from ex-Sheffield United striker Che Adams earned the points for Southampton after a goal in the 54th minute from Lee Gregory cancelled out an early opener for Saints, credited to Adam Armstrong.

Saints were dominant in the first half, but the Owls showed more bravery in the second half and despite the result, Munoz was happy with the performance and reaction.

He commented: "The reaction of the second half from the players was because they felt a little bit more power and confidence. For me, it was the best performance we have had in the six games we have played and four or five weeks together.

"Some players have only just arrived and we need to follow this attitude. We know about the problems we had and they were very dangerous. But our plan was very close. We need to improve and I prefer to play higher and press, but today we were thinking about the situation."

Munoz said that George Byers missed out due to muscle stiffness.