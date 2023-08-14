All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz on why he is thinking about switching to a back five following a fraught start to the Championship season

TWO league games into the new 2023-24 season, Xisco Munoz admits he is thinking about changing his playing system with Sheffield Wednesday.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Aug 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 07:39 BST

The Owls have copped successive defeats to Hull City and Southampton on their Championship return. While dual defeats for a newly-promoted side are not necessarily unexpected, the manner of them has been alarming.

Wednesday have posted possession levels of 27 and 20 per cent in those games and the margin of defeat in Saturday's loss at Hull was flattering. It should have been by a bigger margin, by common consent.

They looked clunky going forward and struggled at the back with two recognised central defenders in Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo playing at full-back. Munoz has recognised that playing with a back five maybe an option going forward.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is challenged by Hull City's Jason Lokilo. Picture: Steve Ellis.Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is challenged by Hull City's Jason Lokilo. Picture: Steve Ellis.
Wednesday – who saw Barry Bannan exit the fray with an ankle issue at half-time which required an injection for him to start - have a clear week on the training ground before hosting Preston on Saturday. An early-season fixture which already has a fair bit of importance.

Munoz said: "Maybe we need to change the system, because maybe we don’t have a solid situation with a back four and we need to starting working for a back five…

"Always, we need to be thinking about the situation and how we can improve it - but the first thing is to close the situation in front of our goal, because if they attack your central channels in the Championship it’s very dangerous."

Despite Wednesday's testing start to the campaign, the Spaniard is confident that his side will improve incrementally in the days and weeks ahead and players bed into what he wants and become fully assimilated.

He continued: "I’m very happy with the team, because always they give 100 per cent in the situations, but am I disappointed about the result (at Hull)? Of course.

"Are we disappointed about the second half? Of course. This is not our team, this is not what I want. But we’re in this moment - we had it for 45 minutes.

"If I go back two weeks, we wouldn’t have had it for five minutes in the intensity and duels and these kinds of things.

"You can focus on one of two things - you can focus on what we need, or what we are improving. Everybody can decide which is better, and I choose to look at what we are improving and every day our team is getting better and better."

