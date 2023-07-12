All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz provides a transfer update as the Championship club continue to be linked with ex-Atletico Madrid and Elche keeper Axel Werner

NEW SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz says the club are close to making a transfer breakthrough as the Owls continue to be linked with a move with goalkeeper Axel Werner.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:14 BST

The Argentine stopper, 27, is without a club after his deal with Spanish outfit Elche recently expired. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are among his other former clubs.

Speaking after the Owls' 2-1 friendly win at Chesterfield - thanks to a Lee Gregory brace - Munoz said: "Right now my table is very (busy). Now is the

moment to have good choices.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz, who has previously worked in English football at Watford.Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz, who has previously worked in English football at Watford.
"I don't want to say anything because I could give information! But for sure we try to get a better choice because we know what is important for us.

"We are thinking we are close (to signings). I know the market is not easy. I know also we have very good players and we need work with either the same level or higher.

"It's not easy but we're thinking we'll start moving soon."

On the prospects of business before the Owls depart for Iberia for a pre-season training camp at the weekend, the former Watford boss continued: "This is the idea, but you never know about the market.

"We have a short time, but for me the priority right now is to know exactly what the level of our squad is."

The Owls have made just won permanent addition to their senior squad so far this summer with the full-time signing of Reece James, who spent last season on loan at Hillsborough.

