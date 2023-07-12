The Argentine stopper, 27, is without a club after his deal with Spanish outfit Elche recently expired. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are among his other former clubs.
Speaking after the Owls' 2-1 friendly win at Chesterfield - thanks to a Lee Gregory brace - Munoz said: "Right now my table is very (busy). Now is the
moment to have good choices.
"I don't want to say anything because I could give information! But for sure we try to get a better choice because we know what is important for us.
"We are thinking we are close (to signings). I know the market is not easy. I know also we have very good players and we need work with either the same level or higher.
"It's not easy but we're thinking we'll start moving soon."
On the prospects of business before the Owls depart for Iberia for a pre-season training camp at the weekend, the former Watford boss continued: "This is the idea, but you never know about the market.
"We have a short time, but for me the priority right now is to know exactly what the level of our squad is."
The Owls have made just won permanent addition to their senior squad so far this summer with the full-time signing of Reece James, who spent last season on loan at Hillsborough.