NEW SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz says the club are close to making a transfer breakthrough as the Owls continue to be linked with a move with goalkeeper Axel Werner.

The Argentine stopper, 27, is without a club after his deal with Spanish outfit Elche recently expired. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are among his other former clubs.

Speaking after the Owls' 2-1 friendly win at Chesterfield - thanks to a Lee Gregory brace - Munoz said: "Right now my table is very (busy). Now is the

moment to have good choices.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz, who has previously worked in English football at Watford.

"I don't want to say anything because I could give information! But for sure we try to get a better choice because we know what is important for us.

"We are thinking we are close (to signings). I know the market is not easy. I know also we have very good players and we need work with either the same level or higher.

"It's not easy but we're thinking we'll start moving soon."

On the prospects of business before the Owls depart for Iberia for a pre-season training camp at the weekend, the former Watford boss continued: "This is the idea, but you never know about the market.

"We have a short time, but for me the priority right now is to know exactly what the level of our squad is."

