Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick is in the running to be named as the Championship manager of the year in his first season in charge.

There could be an awards treble for Middlesbrough and a double Sheffield Wednesday, with prolific striker Chuba Akpom nominated for the player of the year award and midfielder Hayden Hackney as young player. Darren Moore and Barry Bannan are contenders for the League One prizes.

And 27-goal Bradford City striker Andy Cook is unsurprisingly in contention to be named League Two player of the year.

But there are no nominations for Sheffield United, who look to be on the verge of promotion to the Premier League.

OUTSTANDING: Michael Carrick has made a brilliant start to management with Middlesbrough

Vincent Kompany would appear the hot favourite for the managers’ prize, having claimed four manager of the month awards already on his way to guiding Burnley back to the Premier League.

And former Rotherham United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Mark Robins has also been shortlisted for his work at Coventry City.

But just for Carrick to be shortlisted is a big achievement for a man who only took his first full-time job in October 2022. His only previous experience had been three matches in caretaker charge of Manchester United before being replaced by interim Ralf Rangnick.

His inexperience has not shown, winning 16 of his first 26 matches to turn Boro from relegation candidates when Chris Wilder was sacked into a side still with an outside chance of automatic promotion.

CONTENDERS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (left) and Barry Bannan

Carrick's arrival has transformed Akpom, who was told by Wilder at the start of the campaign he was not part of his first-team plans, only to change his mind with his early-season form.

But Akpom has upped his game again under Carrick, with 23 of his 27 games so far this season coming under the Tynesider.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill and Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City are his rivals for the award.

Hackney has also flourished under Carrick, and is up against Sunderland's Amad Diallo, who is on loan from Manchester United, and Bristol City's Alex Scott as the division's young player.

LEAGUE TWO GOAL MACHINE: Bradford City striker Andy Cook

Manager Moore has moved on from the disappointment of Wednesday's play-off defeat to Sunderland last season to put the Owls in the League One title race, although their form has faltered after six games without defeat, a run put right with victory over Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday.

His rivals for the title are his competitors for the award, in Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Steven Schumacher of Plymouth Argyle.

Owls captain Bannan has been at the heart of their promotion push, and he is up against Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) and Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) to be named player of the year.

Cook must have a strong chance of seeing off Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins and Carl Piergianni of Stevenage as League Two player of the year.

Barnsley and Harrogate Town have players shortlisted as the apprentice of the season in the divisions.

Fabio Jalo is on the League One list and Emmanuel Ilesanmi, currently on loan at Scarborough Athletic, for League Two.