Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Bannan saw off contenders including former Doncaster Rovers centre-forward Alfie May for the prize after three goals scored in the month, and an involvement in another six.

Bannan's club-mate Cameron Dawson missed out on the League Two award, having been shortlisted for his impressive performances on loan at Exeter City.

COMMITMENT: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan with his award

Right wing-back Spence has been one of the performers of the season with Nottingham Forest, and looks set to be in high demand this summer, regardless of whether he takes them up via the play-offs.

That has led some to question what Middlesbrough were thinking loaning him out, but arguably his biggest rival for the Championship team of the season will be Isaiah Jones, who Boro kept instead.

Jones's progress and the quality of Spence's performances - with his profile raised by Forest's FA Cup run - should allow the Teessiders to cash in this summer to fund the big recruitment manager Chris WIlder will be looking for regardless of whether his team can beat the Nottingham side to a place in next season's Premier League.

The other monthly winners were: Steve Morison, Cardiff City (Championship manager), Steven Schumacher, Plymouth Argyle (League One manager), Ruel Sotiriou, Leyton Orient (League Two player), Joey Barton, Bristol Rovers (League Two manager).