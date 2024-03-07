Josh Windass is still out as the Owls look to get to grips with a series of injury problems for the influential forward but it was their captain going off at half-time against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday which was the biggest pre-match concern for supporters.

Rohl downplayed those concerns at the time and appeared to allay them completely in his pre-match press conference.

"Barry Bannan looks fantastic, he trained today no problem," said Rohl, who will be without the ineligible Ian Poveda, on loan from Leeds.

"The good thing is this week we had a lot of players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in. It's very helpful, especially against an opponent like Leeds to be ready on the physical side of things but also the mindset.

"We played on Tuesday and had just two days between the games (Leeds also played on Tuesday). Hopefully we bring the right players into the starting XI and we have the right players on the bench if the game is close. Then, anything's possible."

Windass' problems are more frustrating, but Rohl hopes to have him back when the side emerges from the international break over Easter.

"At the moment there's no chance (of him playing)," confirmed the manager. "We know Josh is having some small injuries again and again and they are really building up so hopefully we have him available after the international break for the last games.

FIT: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan