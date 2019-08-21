Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen is "living the dream" and refusing to get side-tracked by talk of landing permanent role

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY caretaker manager Lee Bullen is refusing to get side-tracked about talk of his long-term future at Hillsborough and insists he is 'living the dream' being in charge of his beloved Owls.

The Scot, in his third interim spell in charge, has significantly pressed his claims for the chance of being named as the permanent successor to Steve Bruce following a run of three Championship wins in Wednesday's opening four fixtures.

Lee Bullen celebrates the win against Luton

Victory in Tuesday night's home meeting with Luton, thanks to a 54th-minute goal from Kadeem Harris, took the Owls to the summit, although they will be replaced should Leeds United, Charlton, West Brom, Swansea or Millwall win this evening - or if Fulham win by more than two goals.

But Bullen, who says he has had no fresh talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, remains relaxed.

On the potential importance of the win over Luton in potentially pressing his claims for the full-time job, he said: "I am not interested and there is no focus on that at all.

"All my focus is on trying to pick a team and getting them wrapped up in cotton wool again and trying to get a result at Preston on Saturday.

"He (Chansiri) will come to me if he needs to talk to me. You know what, I am living the dream and enjoying what I am doing. And the players seem to enjoying themselves and they are working their tails off and playing good football. That's all.

"I am not going to get caught up in that sort of thing. What will be, will be. I know as much as anyone things can change very quickly in this league."

On the importance of Tuesday's win as the Owls bounced back from their narrow weekend loss at Millwall, Bullen, whose side improved dramatically following a low-key first half, added: "That could possibly go down as one of the most important three points we have got all season.

"I thought in the first half we were in and out of the game, never really got a rhythm to our play.

"Luton played well, caused us problems - especially in the midfield area they had good rotation. We seemed to always be a yard off.

"We had one or two good spells in the first half, but not what we really wanted. At half-time we tweaked our midfield formation and it paid dividends.

"The pressure was a lot higher, we got closer to their players and we got the deserved goal. We created quite a few chances in that second half but could not put the game to bed.

"That is a very satisfying win without it being spectacular. We have started the season well, but we are only four games in, still a long way to go."