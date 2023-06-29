Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri claims Darren Moore's pay demands behind departure

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has broken his short-lived silence on Darren Moore’s departure to claim the manager wanted a new three-year deal which quadrupled his salary.

Moore guided the Owls back into the Championship via the play-offs only to leave three weeks later "by mutual consent".

Chansiri promised not to divulge why unless Moore spoke first. That only lasted 10 days before Chansiri felt he must respond to speculation.

A lengthy statement claimed Moore asked for a new contract following promotion on significantly better terms, plus new deals for his backroom staff.

"When speculation damages our club I have to explain the truth and if Darren wishes to say something publicly then I would welcome that,” said Chansiri in the statement.

"So I decided to speak to Darren last Sunday about this situation. I said I need to tell the whole story.

"After the end of the season, Darren went on holiday and we spoke again during his holiday. Darren mentioned the contracts of his coaching team, which expired at the end of June. I was happy to talk.

"He then mentioned his own contract and I said I was happy to discuss a new contract.

CLAIMS: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri

"After a few days, he sent his proposals and I asked Darren to rethink. We arranged to meet face to face in my office on Wednesday June 14.

"(When) Darren asked about the contracts of his coaching staff I said we needed Darren to resolve his own situation first. I said we need a conclusion before Thursday (15th).

"I said I was happy to increase his salary and add more bonuses, with the highest bonus if we reached the Premier League. But the proposal was significantly in excess of his contract and I said I cannot offer a minimum of four times your current salary on a three-year contract.

"We met again on June 15 and Darren told me that he could not accept. I said I would help Darren by announcing his departure via mutual consent.

"I told Darren we had to announce his departure the same day. He asked for Monday June 19. I was not keen but finally I agreed.

"We had dinner together on Saturday June 17 I was hoping he would have a change of heart.

"Darren asked me if I would keep his coaching team but I said that would be difficult because if Darren took another role, he would need his team around him and then we would have a problem.

"Now these details have been made clear, I hope we can all move on and look forward to the next era for Sheffield Wednesday."