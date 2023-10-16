Sheffield Wednesday chief Danny Röhl name-checks Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer to prove that age will prove no barrier in his new post
At 34, the German is the youngest full-time head coach/manager in England's top-four divisions. His first match in charge is at Watford on Saturday.
Wednesday have several players in their thirties in their squad. One in Lee Gregory, 35, is older than Röhl, who is also just seven months older than captain Barry Bannan.
Röhl, who has had experience as an assistant coach at the likes of Bayern Munich. Germany and Southampton in preparation for his first role as a 'number one', said: "It’s more about experience.
"In Munich, there was (Robert) Lewandowski who was older than me and Manuel Neuer.
"It’s important you find a good relationship with them and it’s also about being human and not just about a player and his age.
"I think if you are open-minded and the players are, then we will be successful in the future."
Röhl is also 'open-minded' when it comes to the formations he will use during his time at Hillsborough.
What is 'non-negotiable' are the coaching principles which he espouses.
Intensity and aggression in winning the ball high up the pitch and keeping a compact shape are among his core principles. In terms of systems, he will adopt a certain amount of flexibility.
The Owls chief, who met with his players for the first time in training on Monday morning, added: "I have my principles in my mind, and I look to bring them in - then I’ll decide which shape we’ll play.
"It’s more about principles than formation. We can play with a five, with a four, but the principles are non-negotiable.
"We need to be compact, we need to win the ball high, we need to push the opponent away from our goal, and make sure we attack at the right moments. These are some things.”
Röhl has become the club's 12th permanent manager/head coach in just under 14 years.
Announcements regarding the make-up of his backroom staff - which will include an English coach - are expected to be made later later this week ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.