SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl is hoping to create some more special memories at St Mary’s - but this time from the visiting dug-out as he makes his first return to Southampton on Saturday.

Röhl began coaching at Leipzig before linking up with Ralph Hasenhüttl at Saints in 2018-19. He headed back to his homeland to become Hansi Flick's number two at Bayern Munich in 2019.

The German followed Flick to the national team in 2021 - leaving the post last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he headed to the south coast as Hasenhüttl’s assistant in December 2019, Saints were winless in 11 top-flight fixtures and found themselves in the drop zone ahead of the duo starting work.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, who returns to former club Southampton on Saturday. Picture: PA

They ended the season in 16th place, five points above the team occupying the final relegation position.

Rohl said: "The best moments, for sure, were the first win at home against Arsenal, 3-1 when we scored in the 85th minute and won 3-2 and it was a special moment to win against Tottenham at home.

"At this moment, there were in the half-final (semi) of the Champions League. There was also the moment after the game at Bournemouth when we took the last (required) point to stay in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am still in contact (with some staff). Some analysts have gone, but the kit men are there. I am looking forward.

"In the two years when I was assistant coach of the German national team, I watched some games at Southampton because we had a player there.