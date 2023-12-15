SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl has suggested that it is unlikely that Josh Windass and Michael Smith will be involved in Saturday’s Championship relegation six-pointer with QPR at Hillsborough.

Windass missed the clubs’ 3-1 reverse to Norwich City in midweek with a small injury issue, while fellow forward Smith also sat out the game at Carrow Road.

Smith, last season’s top-scorer, had only just made a comeback from the bench at Stoke City last weekend.

The former Rotherham United striker had missed the previous four matches with an unspecified muscle issue leading into their late win in the Potteries.

On whether the duo could be involved against Rangers, the first of back-to-back assignments for Wednesday at S6, Rohl said: “I am not sure, it could be. But at the moment, it looks like more of the same squad as on Wednesday.

"We will look today after their treatments in how it is. But it’s more (likely) to be the same squad.

"Then, we also have to look at the next games. If you take too much risk now, then we could miss the players for a longer term. It’s about finding a balance and bringing the players that are available in.

"We have to look today at some players who have had treatments and speak with them and then I will do the final selection for the squad tomorrow. At the moment, in training today, it was the same squad like for Norwich.

"But it could happen that some guy is back. Maybe for the bench. But this is from day to day and I think it will also the case for the next two weeks.

"I know it’s a big topic and interesting in who is in or not, but sometimes, it will be decision on a match-day. Especially when you have so many games.”