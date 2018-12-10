Sheffield Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay likely to have one more game to save job

Rotherham United piled the pressure on troubled Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay after the 2-2 derby draw at Hillsborough.

Just one win in nine games has seen the Owls plummet to 17th in the Championship and at one point on Saturday all four sides of Hillsborough – including the travelling Millers fans – were chanting ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

But with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri not due back in England from Thailand until after Saturday’s trip to Swansea City, Luhukay looks likely to have at least one more game in charge.

Asked if he feared the sack, and his reaction to supporters’ chants for him to go, the Dutchman replied: “I am not deaf. This question you can ask, but I will not give you an answer to this. I cannot give an answer to this.”

Lucas Joao gave the Owls an undeserved half-time lead, but goals from Michael Smith and Richie Towell made it 2-1, before Joao’s header rescued a point.

“I think the draw at the end was the result for both teams,” said Luhukay. “This period is not easy for the team, they are expecting more, there is more pressure on my team than the opponent.

“They can win, but we must win and that is a different situation when you start the game.”

Rotherham were left to rue several missed chances to secure their first Championship away win in 36 attempts.

But manager Paul Warne said: ”To get a point away is not my worst day at the office. Over the course of the play people might think a draw was a fair result.

“We are pleased with a point, but we need to turn these draws into wins, because our performances deserve more – at times – than a point. But we can’t do any more than what we are doing, the lad can’t give any more. There’s no criticism from me.

“We are performing at a level, with really a League One team, and that makes us very proud.”

