Sheffield Wednesday chief on referees' meeting, Josh Windass, Marvin Johnson and new coach latest

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl will meet with officials from PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) later today for some clarity regarding rules following last weekend's controversial decision to dismiss captain Barry Bannan.

The Scot was red-carded after 32 minutes of the Owls' 1-0 loss at Bristol City - when he was penalised by referee Lewis Smith for bringing down Jason Knight on the edge of the area and seemingly denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.Incensed Wednesday subsequently won their appeal – with replays showing two covering defenders to be in the picture - in midweek and Bannan will be eligible for selection for Saturday's visit of Millwall.

Rohl said: "I am very happy that Barry is not suspended and available for the match. It is perfect for us.

"With Barry, it would have been a different match (last weekend), it's a pity. But we can't change it now and we'll have a meeting with the referees about the rules today, which is good.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis

"Now, it's about going forward and I am very happy he is in the training and available for Saturday and we can go forward.

"I think it's a normal process and it's also the same in Germany when you speak about rules and situations. It's about having good communication with them.

"Sometimes, you have some questions about decisions, but that's normal and not a big process. It's good to have the conversations between managers and referees."

Josh Windass, who missed last weekend's game at Ashton Gate with a knock sustained in training, is back in the mix for Saturday's game with the Lions - should he get through training on Friday.

Marvin Johnson, who returned to action from the bench against the Robins, is also in the fray.

Rohl added: "Josh was back in training today and we will see how good he is tomorrow in training and then it's about performance.

"We will see if there is a good process in tomorrow's training and it's about looking from day to day. We will decide tomorrow.”

On Johnson, the German said: "All the players (substitutes) had a good impact at Bristol City and they were immediately in the game and it was important to see the reaction and be strong enough as a group.

"Marvin had some good action in his minutes, which I liked and it's also about the training. It was good to get some new impressions about players and then it's about making the decision on Friday after training."

Meanwhile, Rohl has confirmed that the club are close to bringing in another addition to their backroom team.

He said: "We have an arrangement with a coach, but now it depends on the other club, a little bit. We are still in the process of finding a solution very quickly. Maybe (it will be) next week for us.

