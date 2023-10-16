SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have confirmed that chief operating officer Liam Dooley has left the Championship club to become chief executive officer at League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

Dooley took up his position as COO at Hillsborough in May 2021 and was responsible for overseeing the operational structure of the club, incorporating retail, ticketing, hospitality and catering, while also identifying and building revenue streams.

Dooley's successor is general manager Alastair Wilson, who will now assume sole leadership of the commercial and operational arm of the club.

Dooley, who joined the Owls as a commercial director in April 2019, said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the club and I would like to thank the chairman, the staff and fans for all their fantastic support throughout.

Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday FC. Picture: Getty Images.

"I am excited to take up my new challenge as CEO with Shrewsbury and wish everyone at Sheffield Wednesday all the very best."

Shrews chairman Roland Wycherley commented: "Liam is someone I have been working to bring into the football club for some months, so I’m delighted to get him on board.

"He brings a wealth of experience to the club and has a strong background in football.

"In May, strategies were taken to protect the club and its immediate future.

"But I feel the time is right for the club to once again operate with a CEO and I have no doubt Liam is the right man to drive us forward."

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Liam for his hard work and dedication at our club.