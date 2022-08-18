Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Arsenal product made 33 Championship appearances last season but has not featured at all for the Bluebirds in this one,, and therefore looks set to be made available to join the League One club, according to reports.

Manager Darren Moore admitted last week he was back in the market for a left-sided central defender after Akin Famewo suffered a long-term muscle injury on his debut at Milton Keynes Dons.

TARGET: Cardiff City's Mark McGuinness is said to be on the verge of a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday

McGuinness is a right-footer who tended to play on the right of a back three last season, but has also appeared at right-back. Whether Moore plans to use him on the left of his three-man defence, or shuffle others around remains to be seen. It may be he is just resigned to not finding the perfect left-footed fit.

The position was problematic for the Owls last season too, with Everton loanee Lewis Gibson picking up an injury in only his second game, and not appearing again until February. He has joined Bristol Rovers on loan for this season.

Wing-back Marvin Johnson had a long spell there for the first time in his career.

Harlee Dean joined on loan from Birmingham City in January and made a good impression despite injury restricting him to only six starts.

This season versatile right-footer Liam Palmer and left-back Reece James have filled in since Famewo's injury and Michael Ihiekwe can also play there.