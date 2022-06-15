The 28-year-old, who will officially join on July 1 when his deal expires with the Dons, has become the club’s first summer addition.

Yorkshire-born keeper David Stockdale – whose medical is imminent with terms having been agreed – is likely to become the club’s next addition at Hillsborough, with the club also strongly linked with Hull City forward Mallik Wilks.

Another target is Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, but the Owls face stiff competition from the likes of Championship teams Hull City and Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Owls are also making a pitch for former Millers captain Will Vaulks, while they are in the market for Newcastle United teenage midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan.

The Owls have lodged a formal offer to sign Anderson on loan after he impressed at Bristol Rovers last term.

Harrogate Town have made their second signing in the space of just 24 hours after bringing in Rochdale midfielder Stephen Dooley – following on from the capture of defender Kyle Ferguson.

The Northern Irishman Dooley will provide an experienced option and versatility in the engine room with the former Under-19 player able to operate in the centre and out wide.

Barnsley are expected to confirm the appointment of Michael Duff as their new head coach later today.

The 44-year-old met with Oakwell staff and players on Tuesday, while finalising terms with the club, having left League One rivals Cheltenham Town on Monday.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough keeper Joe Lumley – dropped from the starting line-up in the second half of last season following some much-publicised errors – is set to join Championship rivals Reading on loan for next season.

Boro are keen on bringing in Tom Heaton as a No 1 goalkeeping option.