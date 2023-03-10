Sheffield Wednesday confident Portsmouth game will go ahead after two days of Owls fighting the snow

After two preparation days badly affected by the South Yorkshire snow, Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday are confident their journey to Portsmouth will not be wasted, with optimism Fratton Park will be playable on Saturday.

The bad weather saw the dome at the Owls' Middlewood Road training ground fall in this week, making the club's indoor playing facility unusable and forcing staff to have to pitch in to help the groundstaff clear the snow on Thursday.

And on Friday some of the players and staff with bigger vehicles – most notably Josh Windass – were picking up team-mates to bring them into work, whilst others made the decision to stay over on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Moore brought forward his press conference so the team bus could leave early, but the reports from the south coast are that the League One game is very likely to go ahead.

"We're probably one of the more severely hit areas of the country so the snow has interrupted the training programme but it is what it is, these conditions happen," said Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've just got to be adaptable and head down south.

"All the reports are that it is fine in the south so we don't envisage the game being in any harm, really.

"By all accounts from the secretary there, everything down there seems to be fine so hopefully we'll set off and everything will be fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OPTIMISM: Portsmouth are confident the weather will not stop Sheffield Wednesday playing at Fratton Park on Saturday

"Hopefully we won't have any hold-ups and everything will be fine.

"All I would say to our fans is if they can travel early, just make your early, really, with the conditions here below freezing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our away support has been absolutely magnificent and I would hate them to miss it so if you can leave early, leave early, and have a safe journey down.

"I'm thanking them all in advance for getting down to support us and if they can't get down there tomorrow, we totally understand – don't beat yourselves up."

The Owls will again be without the injured Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks, and the suspended Marvin Johnson but their squad is stronger than it was last week.

"Reece James has come back now this week and seems fine," said Moore. "Fizz Dele-Bashiru is back, he seems fine and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been one or two added to the group. We know Marvin serves the last match of his suspension."