Darren Moore has praised Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for showing the right mindset recently and told the midfielder he must keep doing that for what could be the last few months of his Owls career.

The 22-year-old has been in a contract stand-off with the club for much of the season, so much so that talks over a new deal have now been abandoned.

Dele-Bashiru, who is a product of Manchester City's academy, has been linked with a "Bosman" free transfer to AC Milan in the summer.

But having made the decision not to cash in on him in the summer, and with injuries really starting to bite the League One squad, Moore cannot afford the youngster to be showing the wrong attitude.

COMBINATION: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (left) brilliantly made Josh Windass' second goal against Morecambe

One league start since the draw at Exeter City in mid-December suggests Moore has not been getting what he wanted but his performances from the bench at Ipswich Town and against Morecambe, where he brilliantly burst through to create Josh Windass' second goal, have delighted the manager.

“We will keep it that way as long as he keeps his mindset and keeps focused on what we’re doing,” he said of the contract situation.

“I thought at Ipswich when he came on, he played a pivotal part in stemming the flow. And then (on Tuesday) he came on at half-time and showcased what he’s about.

“His game is like that, he has got the ability to open up the door. I’m really pleased he showed another contribution.

“His head is in the right place and as I said, I feel this is the right club for him in terms of where his career is at and hopefully he can keep building."

Wednesday's midfield has been largely unscathed by recent injuries, with seven players missing against Morecambe, although it did mean Dennis Adeniran had to move out from there to right wing-back.

