Sheffield Wednesday could not be in a 'better place' ahead of League One play-offs, insists Darren Moore

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore believes that the Owls are in as good a place as they can be ahead of their second successive League One play-off campaign.

Wednesday visit Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United in the first leg of their semi final on Friday evening, with the pivotal second instalment taking place at Hillsborough the following Thursday.Despite suffering the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion, the Owls have cast that blow aside in impressive fashion, registering five wins in their final six matches of the regular season and four victories on the spin.

With the likes of Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe having got valuable match minutes ahead of the play-offs and with Lee Gregory back available, Moore has stressed that his side head into the end-of-season lottery in good order.

Moore, whose side warmed up with a 1-0 win over Derby County at a sold-out Hillsborough on Sunday, said: "I think so. We have worked really hard in terms of that little patch we came through. We have shown resilience and been building quite nicely.

Darren Moore

"To go into the play-offs, I couldn't have wished for us to go into it any better really.

"We had not looked at anything before (the play-offs) as it is the reason football is like what it is. People would have been saying we'd be playing Derby (in the play-offs), but we didn't know."

With the regular season over, Wednesday's haul of 96 points - a record for a side not to be automatically promoted - is now pretty meaningless.The fact the Owls also kept 24 clean sheets might just be more significant in the next two and hopefully three - games.

Aden Flint's return to the starting line-up on Sunday also provided Moore with food for thought after Ihiekwe was rested. He had started the previous game at Shrewsbury, his first league start since November.Moore continued: "It means we have probably got the best clean sheets record in the division after that one (Sunday). It's great to finish like that and shows the mindset, culture and mentality of the boys and that is another that has improved from last year.