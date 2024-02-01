Sheffield Wednesday deadline day: Owls go into extra time to make second signing of day
Pedersen was one of two players to move to Hillsborough on deadline day, following Leeds United midfielder Ian Poveda.
Both came on loan from Championship rivals.
Pedersen comes with considerable experience of not only the Championship, but manager Danny Rohl.
The Danish international has twice worked alongside Rohl's assistant Henrik Pedersen, who the German chose because he says the pair haev similar ideas on how the game should be played.
It was Pedersen the coach who signed Pedersen the defender for Danish side Koge in 2014, and he was assistant manager Union Berlin, the younger man's next club.
Pedersen joins from Swansea City but made over 155 Championship starts for Birmingham City between 2018 and 2022.
In between the west Midlands and Wales, he had another spell in Germany with Cologne.
The Owls have largely relied on makeshift left-backs so far this season.
Xisco Munoz, the manager who kicked off the season, relied heavily on central defender Akin Famewo there.
Rohl brought Marvin Johnson, a winger by trade but a hugely versatile player, out of the exile Munoz had for some reason put him in, and he settled into the position on the left of a back three, striking up a productive partnership with winger Djedi Gassama.
Rohl had hoped to bring in another striker alongside Ike Ugbo, who made his first Championship start at home to Watford on Wednesday but what felt like an interminable saga over Duncan Maguire ended with the American joining Blackburn Rovers late on deadline day.
