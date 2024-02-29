Ihiekwe will be assessed ahead of the trip across the Tinsley Viaduct.

Mo Diaby is available for Wednesday, without the suspended Di’Shon Bernard.

On his side’s injury situation ahead of the Millers test, Owls head coach Danny Rohl said: “It looks good, Akin has been back in training for the whole week. Dominic (Iorfa) as well.

Michael Ihiekwe of Sheffield Wednesday is challenged by Kasey Palmer of Coventry City during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough earlier this year. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"Josh Windass is still in individual training but he is coming closer (to a first team return) and looks well. The only guy we are having a look at is Iky.

“Let’s have a look and we will make a test and hopefully he will be back in the training (on Friday) and be available.

“Mo is available and he’s has had all of the full training this week and it’s good to see everybody fighting for the position to get back in the squad and this gives the manager a good feeling.

“When I look to my defence, Akin is back, Bambo (Diaby) is there and Dom Iorfa. Liam Palmer can play at the back as well. There’s a lot of good options when I look back to January and December when it was difficult.

I have more choices and it is a little bit better."

Meanwhile, Rohl said that the club are hoping to having another look at former Germany international left-back Nico Schulz in training next week.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old - who has not been at the club this week - was ordered to pay a six-figure sum before the ‘discontinuation’ of a charge against him in his homeland.

Schulz, who had his Borussia Dortmund contract terminated last year amid allegations against him, was in court in midweek with regards to three counts of grievous bodily harm against a former partner, and the verdict was handed down on the same day.

According to reports in Germany, Schulz has been told to pay five different non-profit organisations, including women's charities, €30,000 each – to the total of €150,000 – and if he does so within three months then the case will be discontinued.”

On the situation with Schulz potentially returning to the club and prospect of him earning a chance at Wednesday, Rohl continued: "Let’s have a look. This week, he is not here.

"We will try for him to come back in training and then we will look at what we can do and if there’s a way or not.

"When I look back to last week when he trained with us, I saw a Nico who was very focused to Sheffield Wednesday and 100 per cent committed.