SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY defender Dominic Iorfa insists that he paid little attention to summer transfer rumours linking him with a potential move away from Hillsborough - and feels fully settled at the Yorkshire outfit.

Iorfa was reportedly on the wanted list of Preston North End last month, with the Owls' Championship rivals said to be considering making a bid.

Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb were also credited with an interest in the 28-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls chief Xisco Munoz, speaking after the club's pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers late last month, stressed that Iorfa was going nowhere and was a firm part of the club's future going forward '100 per cent.'

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa. Picture: Steve Ellis

The former Wolves centre-half, an ever-present so far this term, remains wholly committed and happy with life at S6.

Speaking ahead of the Owls' league game at Cardiff City - where he and his team-mates are still searching for their first point of the campaign following a testing start - said: "There were a few things over the summer, but nothing that I really paid attention to. You get all sorts during the transfer window and I have had it before.

"For me, ultimately I don't really think about it. I have been here a while now and this is my sixth season now, so I'd like to think I am settled here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the club really well and for me, it's just focusing on the job in hand now. Whatever happens in the future happens, but I am here, giving my best and 100 per cent and whatever happens does happen."

It has certainly been an eventful summer at Wednesday, right from the moment that Darren Moore left the club a matter of weeks after the play-off final victory over Barnsley at Wembley.

Munoz is the new face in the dug-out with the Spaniard trying to cultivate a new system and style of play. A host of new signings have also arrived with it being, once again, a hectic close-season at the club.

Remaining philosophical, Iorfa added: "For me, this is my sixth season now and I have seen a lot of change at this group. So I am pretty used to it myself.