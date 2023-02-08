Sheffield Wednesday duo Darren Moore and Josh Windass in the running for League One awards

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore and forward Josh Windass are in the running for the League One manager and player of the month awards for January.

Moore is on the four-man shortlist following an excellent month which saw Wednesday win all three league wins - scoring a combined total of seven goals and not conceding one in victories over Cambridge United, Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town.

The Owls also registered an outstanding FA Cup triumph over Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

Former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne, performing impressive feats at form side Derby County, is also among the contenders with the Rams winning all four league games in January.

Darren Moore.

Ex-Bradford City chief Derek Adams, now at Morecambe, is also in the running following three wins out of four in January and a healthy return of 12 goals, with Shrewsbury Town's Steve Cotterill, whose side took 12 points from five games, completing the list.

Meanwhile, Windass is among the contenders for the players' gong after three goals in January, including his first career hat-trick, against Cambridge.

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles, Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser and Shrewsbury schemer Luke Leahy are the other nominees.