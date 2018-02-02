Sheffield Wednesday duo suffer new injury setback

Sheffield Wednesday pair Barry Bannan and Keiren Wednesday have both suffered new injury setbacks.

The duo had returned to training after lengthy spells on the sidelines, but have both picked up injuries on the training ground.

The news was delivered by Owls manager Jos Luhukay ahead of Saturday's visit of Birmingham City in the Championship.

Midfielder Bannan and goalkeeper Westwood were the two players closest to making a comeback for Wednesday, whose squad has been decimated by long-term injuries to players like Sam Hutchinson, Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher, Joost van Aken, Tom Lees and Kieran Lee.

Scotland international Bannan and Westwood have not played since the 3-1 defeat at Norwich City two months ago.

"Barry Bannan has this week not been training with the team," Luhukay confirmed.

"He trained with the team two times but he had another injury come.

"So in the last days he has only been with the medical officials.

"For the next games I think he is not an option.

"Keiren last week trained two or three times but he also now has a problem with the injury.

"I cannot now say when he will be coming back to 100 per cent.

"He (Bannan) had a good preparation and a good situation with the physios to be training very well but he trained one time with the team and had a little bit of problems.

"We must now give him the time to come to 100 per cent back for team training and see how it is going."

Defenders Lees and van Aken are due to return to training next week.

"We have a long list," admitted Luhukay. "We had the hope that Barry Bannan could come back but we now have one week where it is not a good situation for him.

"Tom Lees we hope that maybe today and next week he will be starting training with the team 100 per cent.

"He has trained one time with us so we must have a lot of patience so that they will be an option for a game soon.

"Joost van Aken will come next week back to the team training.

"All the other players are a couple of weeks further from coming back to the team training."