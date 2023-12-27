Sheffield Wednesday face ‘ups and downs’ in fight to avoid relegation, warns Danny Rohl

Danny Roll has warned Sheffield Wednesday fans there will be “ups and down” in the battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Coventry City's Callum O'Hare (right) and Sheffield Wednesday's Bambo Diaby battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Wednesday are nine points adrift of Championship safety – Huddersfield Town in 21st place – following the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Coventry City.

The feel-good factor of winning three out of four games – cutting the deficit from 12 points to six – has been dented by back-to-back losses.

But as the Owls prepare for Friday’s trip to Preston North End, Owls boss Rohl says his team must create a “new momentum”.

If that is to start at Deepdale, Wednesday must do so without Callum Paterson (concussion) and the suspended Bambo Diaby. The latter was sent off after the final whistle for an off-the-ball incident with Coventry’s Liam Kitching, who was also red carded.

“We will miss two more players now,” Rohl said. “Callum is injured and will be out the next games I think.

“Then we got the red card too so, yes, it is hard.

“It is normal to have emotions in the game, the game was played fairly so it’s hard to see the red cards at the end and now we have the player out.

“But, ok, we have to go forward and do it again and create a new momentum.

“It’s not a straight forward process, you won’t just have ups, there will be ups and downs.

“It is disappointing today, we didn’t take anything and we have to accept this but now it is about recovery and preparing for the next game.”

Diaby will also miss the New Year’s Day visit of Yorkshire rivals Hull City to Hillsborough and the FA Cup game with Cardiff City on January 6.

With a depleted squad, and some players who obviously do not feature in Rohl’s plans, the January transfer window will be key if Wednesday are to survive this season.