SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Xisco Munoz admits that supporters have a right to be concerned after the Owls' 4-0 friendly drubbing at the hands of Segunda División outfit Eldense to conclude their training camp in Murcia.

While only pre-season, the result exacerbated concerns about the squad depth at the disposal of Munoz - and capability to compete in the Championship - with the Owls having made just one senior signing this summer after bringing in ex-loanee Reece James on a permanent basis.

Wednesday start the EFL season at home to relegated Southampton in a fortnight's time and Munoz is candid enough to acknowledge that, as it stands, that his side is 'not ready' for the challenge.

Munoz, who used rolling substitutes in Friday's friendly at the Pinatar Arena - with the loss following on from a goalless stalemate with Primera Federación – Group 2 side Real Murcia - said: “To the fans, this is our reality and our point and we try to improve these situations.

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz with chairman Dejphon Chansiri at the club's Middlewood Road training ground after being confirmed as new manager.

“This, right now, is our team and we will see what happens tomorrow and then after tomorrow. The most important thing is we try to give them better things. Our job right now is to try to give the best team.

“Everybody is working hard to get players very soon… I’ve given my list, we have everything there, and after we will see about negotiations for the situation. We’ll see when the first one opens the gate.

“Everybody understands the next stage, we have Luton from the Premier League (in a friendly) and Southampton in the first game, and our team is not ready.

"We need something more, that’s what we’re thinking, but the process is the process and we understand that.