Sheffield Wednesday fans' misbehaviour in Ipswich Town match will be investigated by Football Association

Owls manager Darren Moore said it would have been an “absolute catastrophe” for his club had the came been called to a premature halt.

Three times Wright paused the 2-2 draw after items were thrown.

Twice in the first half objects were thrown at a linesman from the North Stand and when more were aimed at Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton in the second period, Wright told both managers the game would be abandoned if there were further incidents – a message relayed by the public address system.

FLASHPOINT: Referee Peter Wright picks up a object thrown onto the Hillsbrough pitch during Sheffield Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town

A vaping device, lighter and plastic bottle were amongst the items removed from the pitch and there were reports of young home fans being hit by items aimed at the pitch.

Wednesday will be asked to make their observations, as will South Yorkshire police and the referee. The Football League will support the club in any investigations to identify those responsible.

According to the FA's procedures, "Disciplinary charges may follow if The FA’s investigations conclude that the club/s did not do enough to prevent and/or deal with the misconduct of spectators."

The FA has put extra emphasis on stamping out incidents such as this and pitch invasions after a number of unsavoury examples at the end of last season, most notably after Sheffield United's Championship play-off semi-final second leg defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Wright had a very poor game but nothing to justify the behaviour towards the officials.

The Owls had just gone 2-0 down when the announcement was made but recovered to draw 2-2 with goals from George Byers and Michael Smith.

"Whilever we grow frustrated, we have got to all adhere to the rules,” commented Moore. “We know that objects being thrown onto the pitch is something that you don't do.