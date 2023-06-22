Sheffield Wednesday fixtures: Owls start EFL season at home on a Friday night

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY will start the new EFL season with a Championship curtain-raiser against Southampton on Friday, August 4 at Hillsborough, with an 8pm kick-off.

Wednesday’s first away game of the season sees them make the trip to East Yorkshire to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, August 12.

Hull are the visitors for the Owls’ first appointment of 2024 at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day.

The Owls return to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday, September 2. The reverse fixture is on March 9.

ON THE UP: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri celebrates with his players and the League One play-off final trophy after seeing his team defeat Barnsley at Wembley Stadium to secure promotion back to the Championship Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Wednesday welcome Rotherham United in a South Yorkshire derby at S6 on Saturday, October 28, in a game which sees Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith renew acquaintances with the side they left last summer.

The reverse fixtures takes place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on March 2.

Wednesday end the season at Sunderland on May 4.

Full fixture list

August

4: Southampton H

12: Hull City A

19: Preston H

26: Cardiff City A

September

2: Leeds United A

16: Ipswich Town H

19: Middlesbrough H

23: Swansea City A

30: Sunderland H

October

3: West Bromwich Albion A

7: Huddersfield Town H

21: Watford A

25: Plymouth Argyle A

28: Rotherham United H

November

4: Bristol City A

11: Millwall H

25: Birmingham City A

29: Leicester City H

December

2: Blackburn Rovers H

9: Stoke City A

13: Norwich City A

16: Queens Park Rangers H

23: Cardiff City H

26: Coventry City A

29: Preston North End A

January

1: Hull City H

13: Southampton A

20: Coventry City H

27: Watford H

February

3: Huddersfield Town A

10: Birmingham City H

13: Leicester City A

17: Millwall A

24: Bristol City H

March

2: Rotherham United A

6: Plymouth Argyle H

9: Leeds United H

16: Ipswich Town A

29: Swansea City H

April

1: Middlesbrough A

6: Queens Park Rangers A

9: Norwich City H

13 Stoke City H

20: Blackburn Rovers A

27: West Bromwich Albion H

May