Sheffield Wednesday forwards hungry for more as Josh Windass and Michael Smith hit double figures

ON SATURDAY Josh Windass and Michael Smith reached double figures for League One goals this season as the Owls went top of the table but their manager says his forwards will be demanding more of themselves.

Having reached 20 "goal contributions" (goals and assists) in all competitions for the season last Tuesday, Windass hit another milestone on Saturday with his 10th league goal of the campaign, in a 5-2 win over Milton Keynes Dons.

Later that day Smith scored his 10th, then 11th league goal of 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season's top-scorer Lee Gregory found the net for the first time since October in a victory win which saw Wednesday return to the top of the table with a game in hand over second-placed Plymouth Argyle.

GOAL RETURN: Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory celebrates his strike with Dennis Adeniran in Saturday's 5-2 win against Milton Keynes Dons, a victory which took the Owls back to the top of the League One table. Steve Ellis

The main strikers not scoring enough goals was a criticism levelled at the Owls by some earlier this season but a club record 18 league clean sheets and a sharing around of the goalscoring burden means it has not been an issue.

But it is the nature of Moore's players, particularly Windass, that they are always striving for better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably the 29-year-old former Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Rangers player has taken time to get up to speed after barely featuring last season because of injury. Eight of his 14 goals in all competitions this season have come since the turn of the year, suggesting he is starting to move through the gears.

"So far I think Josh can be pleased," said Moore of the forward's season. "Knowing Josh and speaking with Josh he'll probably feel he could have more goals and assists to add to his game.

TIMELY: Michael Smith scores Sheffield Wednesday's second goal against Milton Keynes Dons from the penalty spot Picture: Steve Ellis

"But I think where he's at now, his contribution has been good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The biggest thing for me is I see more signs of the Josh I knew he was when I first arrived at the club (in March 2021) with that real power and precision. He's really starting to affect games in the manner we know Josh Windass can and we want him to do.

"But if I know Josh he'll be wanting to push himself to get more goals, more assists and continue to contribute like he has been for the team."

Earlier in the season the Owls were making more use of Windass' versatility, playing him in the hole, out wide and at centre-forward, often in more than one position a match. But Gregory's struggles with form and fitness have allowed Smith and Windass to strike a settled and highly effective partnership at the head of a 3-5-2 formation.

ON THE MARK: Josh Windass celebrates his first-half strike against Milton Keynes at Hillsborough on Saturday. Picture: Steve Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith's tally is now up to 14 in all competitions, still some way short of the 25 he scored for Rotherham United last season, but Moore always likes to look a bit deeper when judging his players.

More important than who scores how many goals is the fact the team are now 19 league matches unbeaten, equalling a club record. They can break it at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

"I think it's been a wonderful combination, (WIndass) and Smudger up top," said former centre-back Moore.

"It's not so much a little and large act but there are different components and attributes they bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh can work off the ball in behind as well as dropping down and creating overloads, Smudger can be that perfect target man.

"One of the beautiful things with Michael Smith is that for somebody of his size and stature he's got wonderful soft feet. He can play as that target man and when we get balls wide he can be that dominant No 9 getting on the end of things in the box.

"It also gives the option to go back to front very early into him.

"They have different attributes but both of them bring the team so much in advanced areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great to see them form that understanding and partnership.

"Josh has contributed to 21 goals and Michael Smith is up to 14 (in the league)."

But Gregory, who scored 16 league goals last season but has only five so far this, is ready to threatened the established pair.

"Recently I’ve hit the bar twice, the post, the keeper has been pulling off saves, and it’s just not been going for me," he said of his form, "but if I kept doing the right things then something was always going to come off eventually – and it did on Saturday, and I got a nice little simple tap-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been in positions like this before and always come out on top, so I’m always confident that I’ll do it again. I’ve turned a corner now, so hopefully I can crack on.”

The Owls expect to hear in the coming days if wing-back Marvin Johnson will be banned after the Football Association charged him over an incident with Wes Burns in the recent 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town. Wednesday have appealed.