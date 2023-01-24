Sheffield Wednesday game at Cheltenham Town postponed, making League One match against Plymouth Argyle even bigger

Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait a little longer for the chance to go top of League One after their match at Cheltenham Town was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The decision has added even more weight to the Owls' next league game, which is at home to current leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The postponement was announced even before the publicised 1pm pitch inspection, at least helping travelling supporters with a large Owls contingent due to be in attendance at Whaddon Road.

The match was due to be Wednesday's game in hand over Plymouth and victory by any margin would have taken them top of the table.

But with neither side in league action at the weekend, when Wednesday host Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup, their next fixture is due to be against one another at Hillsborough on February 4. Win that, and Darren Moore's side will go top of the table, but in an even stronger position going into a trip to third-placed Ipswich Town the following weekend.