POSTPONEMENT: Sheffield Wednesday will not now play on Boxing Day

It was quickly followed by Cambridge United's match at Wycombe Wanderers. The Us are due to host Doncaster Rovers on December 30.

The Owls had to call off their previous match, at home to Accrington Stanley, because of the number of infections in their camp, and have now informed supporters that Sunday's planned game at Hillsborough is also off.

Both clubs are unable to raise a team because of the number of players ill or isolating.

The Owls would have been expecting a bumper crowd for the Festive fixture, but are not now due to play at home until January 15, when they host Plymouth Argyle.

The Boxing Day matches between Barnsley and Stoke City, and Bradford City and Harrogate Town are amongst the other fixtures to be called off on what is traditionally the biggest day of the English season for football fixtures.

Halifax Town's Boxing Day match against Grimsby Town in the Conference has also been postponed because of the number of infections in the away camp.