An extra batch of 6,000 League One play-off final tickets have gone on sale to Sheffield Wednesday supporters despite the objections of opponents Barnsley.

The Owls sold their initial allocation of 36,634 seats, plus an extra 1,355 released to them inside 60 hours this week.

Now the Football League (EFL) have taken a further 6,000 initially earmarked for Reds fans and made them available to Wednesday supporters instead.

Barnsley have objected to the move on safety ground's but were not allowed to refuse the League's "request".

In a statement the Oakwell club said: "The EFL requested 6,000 of Barnsley FC's allocated tickets to be available to Sheffield Wednesday supporters in Tier 5 on Wednesday, which was opposed by the club.

"Whilst we acknowledge the reasons offered up in terms of the current sales totals of both clubs, the potential risk to our supporters was our main concern. However, the EFL are confident that the safety measures put in place are sufficient."

The seats are in the fifth tier of the stadium.

The tickets went on sale on Friday morning to those with 10 or more ticket priority points and any unsold by 12.30pm will be put on general sale.

HIGH DEMAND: Sheffield Wednesday sold their increased ticket allocation for the Wembley final against Barnsley inside 60 hours

